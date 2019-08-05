× Suspect with Gun Robs Ames Convenience Store

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Doc’s Stop at 2720 E. 13th Street around 5:07 a.m. on a report of a robbery. An employee told them a male suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. He left with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say the employee was bound during the robbery and received minor injuries.

The only description police have of the suspect is of a male wearing black clothing and a black hoodie.

If you have any information on the robbery, you’re asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.