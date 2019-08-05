× Two Bodies Found in Rail Car From Mexico in Appanoose County

CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Authorities in Appanoose County are investigating the deaths of two people discovered in a rail car last week.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office was called to a rail yard near Centerville at 4:37 pm on Friday, August 2nd after employees with Iowa Southern Railway found a body in the car. Authorities searched the car and found a second body. The remains have not been identified.

The rail car, carrying 100 tons of steel, was dropped off in Albia on Thursday then moved to Centerville on Friday. Authorities say the two individuals appear to have been killed when the load of steel shifted during transport.

The bodies have been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.