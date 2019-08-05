× Two Injured in Early Morning Shooting, Suspect Still Free

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the King Irving neighborhood of Des Moines.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of 13th Street.

An adult male was shot in the stomach and an adult female was shot twice in the leg during an argument. Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect in the shooting is an associate of the victims. No further information about the suspect was released.

No arrests have been made in the case.