Work on Urbandale Fitness Center to Continue Throughout Upcoming School Year

URBANDALE, Iowa – The Urbandale School District is busy beginning work on the first phase of a bond referendum that passed in 2018.

The $59 million bond referendum is being used to build two new elementary schools and add a fitness center at the district’s high school.

Once complete, the 18,000 square foot fitness center will be located on the right-hand side of the front of the building.

Urbandale Schools Community Manager Dena Quist said, “This was actually the perfect space for the fitness center, because it really was the least invasive space.”

There will be a multi-purpose space built that will allow the school’s cheer and dance team to practice, new equipment for the fitness center, a new concession stand, and additional restrooms.

Urbandale High School Principal Tim Carver said this is a much-needed project.

“The space that right now, we use about three or four different spaces around our gym area to meet the needs of the warm-up, the exercising, the lifting, the dynamic workouts. Now we will be able to do all of that within this one space. It is not just weights, but then there is also the warm-up spaces, the track lane, the turf part as well,” Carver said.

Quist said construction will continue throughout the school year. People needing to access the area will have to go in through the performing arts entrance.

“There will likely be some accommodations that need to be made, but for the most part knowing that the fitness center is a new addition there isn’t anything that is necessarily being taken away. Hopefully, we will have minimal impact on student activities,” Quist said.

About $3.5 million dollars is coming from the bond referendum to fund the project.

The new fitness center will open in the spring of 2020.