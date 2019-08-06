× 5 Metro Communities Approve Sales Tax Increase

IOWA — Voters in five metro communities have approved a one-cent sales tax increase.

Bondurant, Clive, Grimes, Johnston and Urbandale all voted in Tuesday’s special election to raise the sales tax rate to 7%.

After passing the measure, the five cities now stand to receive $13.4 million in the first year. The extra funds will go back into the communities versus just back into Polk County. The money will help fund things like police and fire departments, parks and trails, libraries and services. Johnston plans to use half the money to reduce property taxes.

The tax will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.