6 Presidential Candidates to Take Part in Des Moines Gun Safety Forum

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Three gun advocacy groups are organizing a presidential forum on gun safety this Saturday in Des Moines.

Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action announced the forum in the wake of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have all agreed to take part. Those who attend will learn about each candidate's plans to address gun violence in America.

A time and location for the event still haven't been set, but organizers said more details will be released soon.