× Indianola’s Town Square Revitalization Plan Moving Forward

INDIANOLA, Iowa – City leaders in Indianola are unanimously moving forward with a plan to revamp their town square.

They approved plans to add more green space, benches, and two-way roads.

This plan came into existence after the Warren County courthouse was torn down, leaving the square pretty empty.

“When you have events like the National Balloon Classic, or we have a bike night once a month every month of the summer where we get 5,000 to 10,000 people come down. Those major events that come on the square, we really need a revitalized square to make it more fun and attractive for those people to come,” said City Councilman John Parker.

The estimated cost for this project is $4.7 million and there may be a future vote on a bond referendum to fund it.