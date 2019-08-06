Iowa Man Receives Life Sentence for Kidnap and Attempted Murder of Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa -- A Waterloo man will spend the rest of his life in prison for trying to kill himself and a woman he kidnapped.

Ronald Share, 55, was sentenced in Buchanan County court Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In April, a jury convicted Share of kidnapping, attempted murder and eluding. In 2018, he kidnapped a woman who had a restraining order against him. When police spotted Share's car, he drove more than 100 mph trying to get away.

Dash camera video showed the unbelievable way the chase ended. Share veered off the road and slammed head-on into a bridge support at more than 90 mph.

Share and the victim suffered extensive injuries, but they both survived.