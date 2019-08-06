× Iowa State Fair Heightens Swine Inspections Before Entering the Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is enhancing its rules for letting swine into the fairgrounds.

Iowa State Fair CEO Gary Slater said it is due to this year’s African-Swine fever epidemic in China.

“With the epidemic in China, we are just making sure that we do not have any problems here at the Iowa State Fair with any swine diseases,” Slater said.

All health papers issued by a licensed veterinarian need to be no more than seven days old.

“We have our state veterinarians that will inspect those swine before they get off of the trailers into our area,” Slater said.

Slater said this only affects swine livestock. Cattle, sheep and the rest of the livestock will follow the same procedure they always have.

The Iowa State Fair starts August 8th.