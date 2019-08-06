Local Nonprofit Working to Help Youth Struggling With Mental Illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines nonprofit is holding an event this week to help youth struggling with mental health.

It's happening at the 7th Annual Midwest School Mental Health Conference at the Iowa Events Center. Local nonprofit Please Pass the Love is hosting showings of the film "Suicide: The Ripple Effect."

The film tells the story of Kevin Hines' struggle with mental illness. Hines attempted suicide at age 19 by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Miraculously, he survived and now advocates for people with mental illness. Hines will be at the event to talk about suicide prevention and speak with youth.

The first showing is happening Wednesday at 6 p.m., with a youth-only screening on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Hines will attend the screening Wednesday for a Q&A session.

Registration is required for both screenings. You can register here.