Montgomery Runs Hard, Talks Softly

Cyclone football fans have long known this about running back David Montgomery: he runs hard, and talks softly. Now Bears fans are learning that too.

Montgomery was the first player the Bears drafted this year, and Chicago moved up to take Montgomery in the third round.

The Bears play their first pre-season game Thursday night, and Montgomery is currently listed third on the depth chart, though that's mainly because he's a rookie.

The former Iowa State star has turned heads in practice.

Interview from our sister station, WGN.