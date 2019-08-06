× National Night Out Bridges Gap Between Community and First Responders

DES MOINES, Iowa — Communities and first responders will come together Tuesday night, outside of an emergency situation.

It’s National Night Out. The purpose is to connect citizens with police officers, deputies, and fire departments to help them build trust so they can work together more effectively.

Several metro communities are participating. There are four events in Des Moines alone.

Windsor Heights, Urbandale, and Altoona are also participating.

You can find more information about National Night Out and the schedule here.