Police: 'Boys and Girls Club' Worker Showed Girls Pornographic Video

AMES, Iowa – An 18-year-old employee of the Boys and Girls Club of Story County has been arrested for allegedly showing a pornographic video to children at the club.

Cmd. Jason Tuttle with the Ames Police Department says the employee, Bobby Chase, is charged with two counts of dissemination of obscene materials to a minor.

According to police, the incident happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Story County at 210 S. 5th St. Chase is alleged to have unlocked his phone and shown two girls, ages 11 and 12, five seconds of a pornographic video from the Pornhub website.

One of the girls told their parents and they contacted the club about the incident, and the club notified the police Monday night.

Chase was booked into the Story County Jail Tuesday.

Ames Police are continuing to investigate and believe there may be more children who saw the video. They are urging other possible victims to contact them at (515) 239-5133.