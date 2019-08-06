× Police: One Dead in Nevada Mobile Home Fire

NEVADA, Iowa – One person is confirmed dead in an early morning mobile home fire in Nevada.

Sgt. Chris Brandes with the Nevada Police Department says the fire happened at 1603 10th St., which is the Homeacres Mobile Home Court, and was first called in at 3:05 a.m. by a neighbor.

Fire crews from Nevada, Colo, and McCallsburg were called to assist in putting out the fire at a lot in the mobile home community. When they arrived, they found the mobile home completely engulfed in flame.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly. While checking to make sure all the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the body of a male inside the residence. The body of a dog was also located.

Officials are working to confirm the identity of the person who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting.