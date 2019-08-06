Push to Turn Water Rule Rollback Into Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Legislation in the Senate could turn a proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule into law.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst introduced a bill aimed at making the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rollback into law, while saying the president took steps to roll back the regulation with clearer definitions.

In a statement, she adds, "It’s the job of Congress to make a new, reasonable definition permanent, and that’s what this bill does—it ensures more predictability and work ability for Iowans for years to come.”

Last year, the Trump Administration's EPA released a proposed rule to replace the 2015 WOTUS rule put in place by the Obama administration.

Iowa agriculture groups claimed at the time that rule was vague and could apply to ditches and much of Iowa's farmland.