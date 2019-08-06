× Serial ‘Dine and Dasher’ Arrested in Ames

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A man who has been accused of ripping off restaurants by repeatedly running out on his check is now in custody in Story County.

Tracy Haas, 47, was arrested last week in Ames after allegedly running out on his tab at Es Tas Bar and Grill. Police said he ordered more than $20 in food and drinks, then snuck away without paying.

Haas was arrested for the same thing in 2018. According to WQAD, Haas was arrested after he “dined and dashed” at several restaurants in eastern Iowa.

It’s also not the first time he has been accused of same thing in central Iowa. Claxon’s Smokehouse in Altoona accused Haas of running out on a bill in a Facebook post last month.

Several other bar and restaurant owners around central Iowa have accused him, too.