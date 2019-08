× Teen Dead After Crash in Adair County

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A teen is dead after a crash in Adair County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 18-year-old Kayci Emerson, of Fontanelle, was driving north on Highway 25 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers said for unknown reasons her vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Nathan Rigsby of Thayer.

Emerson was airlifted to MercyOne in Des Moines and later died.