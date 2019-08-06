× Voting Underway on Local Option Sales Tax in 5 Metro Communities

CLIVE, Iowa — Residents in five metro communities are heading to the polls Tuesday.

Clive, Grimes, Urbandale, Bondurant, and Johnston are all voting on a one-cent sales tax increase again after all five voted it down last March.

If approved, the extra penny will go back into the communities versus just back into the county. That will help fund things like police and fire departments, parks and trails, libraries, and services.

Johnston plans to use half the money to reduce property taxes.

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m. You can find your polling place here.