Body of Missing Oskaloosa Woman Pulled from Skunk River

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa -- A body pulled from the South Skunk River on Tuesday has been identified as a missing Oskaloosa woman.

24-year-old Ashley Shafer was reported missing to the Oskaloosa Police Department on Monday. On Tuesday a body was pulled from the South Skunk River near Oskaloosa. On Wednesday authorities identified the body as Shafer.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office. The Division of Criminal Investigation, the Oskaloosa Police Department and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office are investigating how she died and ended up in the river. The DCI says there is no known threat to the public.