Guthrie County Man Charged with Terrorism, Burglary

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa -- A 52-year-old man from Stuart is accused of breaking into a home and firing a gun just over the head of another man.

Randall Comly is charged with Terrorism and Burglary. The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office says Comly broke into a home in Casey on Tuesday morning, armed with a handgun. Comly allegedly argued with a man in the home then fired a shot over the man's head.

Comly was arrested at his apartment later in the day. Police found a .22 caliber handgun in his home. They also found a methamphetamine pipe.