Iowa State Fair Braces For Millions of Visitors

Des Moines, Iowa - The 2019 Iowa State Fair kicks off 11 straight days of food and fun Thursday, August 8th. Organizers are ready for the crowds.

"This year we went to three free stages and added daytime entertainment. Mutton busting (is) one thing we've been talking about and one thing people have been excited about," said Gary Slater, Manager and CEO of the Iowa State Fair.

Entertainment isn't the only priority though. State Fair Police say keeping people safe is their biggest concern.

"We have a lot of policeman that will be on the grounds this year. You`ll see a lot in uniform, a lot not in uniform that you won`t see right away and you`ll probably see officers where you don`t normally expect to see them," Commander Doug Phillips with the State Fair Police said.

Despite the extra security measures, officials want the public to help.

"If see something say something. No matter how insignificant you think it is or if it's something that makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up and you think somethings not quite right by all means track down a uniformed officer and let us know what you've seen or what you think because we will absolutely vet that and make sure there isn't a real issue going on here," Commander Phillips says.