Like Mother, Like Son: Michael Lyke’s Mom Accused of Interfering in Homicide Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The mother of a man charged with First Degree Murder is accused of lying to police and trying to conceal evidence.

40-year-old Tameeca Lyke was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Preventing Apprehension/Obstructing Justice in the investigation of her son Michael Lyke, Jr. Lyke, Jr. is accused of the shooting death of Earl Caldwell in July in Des Moines. Police say his mother tried to hide the vehicle used in the homicide and lied to investigators.

Mother and son are both in the Polk County Jail.