× Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash During Pursuit with State Trooper

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night when he crashed while trying to flee from an Iowa State Trooper in Des Moines.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Indianola Ave. and Army Post Rd. Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the chase began after a motorcyclist sped past a State Trooper on Indianola Ave. heading southbound.

The pursuit was short and ended when the motorcycle ran a red light and crashed into the back of another southbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a metro hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on his condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police suspect the motorcyclist was impaired but are waiting on results from lab tests to confirm.

Officials say the motorcyclist will face several traffic charges.