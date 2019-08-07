× Police: Man Left 1-Year-Old in Apartment When He Fled from Police

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police arrested a man Tuesday they say was trashing security cameras at his Des Moines apartment complex and jumped from a 3rd-floor balcony in an attempt to escape officers.

Thirty-six-year-old Willie Thompson is now being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of criminal mischief, interference with official acts, assault on peace officers, and child endangerment.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers were called to Thompson’s apartment complex in the 1000 block of 19th Street around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police went to talk to Thompson about reports he had been breaking the complex’s security cameras.

While speaking with Thompson, police discovered he had an outstanding warrant and tried to take him into custody. He struggled with officers and then jumped from his third-story balcony to the balcony below, and then to the ground and ran away.

Police say he abandoned his one-year-old child in the apartment when he fled.

Thompson was found a few blocks away and arrested.