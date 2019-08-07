× Search Warrant: Victims of Des Moines Triple Homicide Shot in the Head Twice

DES MOINES, Iowa – Court documents are revealing more details of the murders of a mother and her two children in Des Moines back in July.

An application for a search warrant in the murder case against 31-year-old Marvin Escobar-Orellana lays out information learned from the autopsies of the three victims. Dr. Gregory Schmunk, the Polk County Medical Examiner, performed all of the autopsies and determined 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and five-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores were all shot in the head twice.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in their deaths. He claims Flores-Rodriguez shot and killed her two children on the night of July 16th and he killed Flores-Rodriguez in self-defense.

Flores-Rodriguez’ body was found on the main floor of the living room and the children’s bodies were found in the basement.

Investigators say ballistic evidence from the scene does not back up Escobar-Orellana’s account of events. A witness to Flores-Rodriguez’ shooting also told police they saw the suspect arm himself with a gun and shoot her “without justification” following an argument.

According to the search warrant application, Escobar-Orellana’s wife told police he arrived home shortly before the shooting. She also said there would have been a time lapse between the shooting and when Escobar-Orellana called police.

Flores-Rodriguez and her children had been living in the basement of the home at 1003 Day Street, which they shared with Escobar-Orellana and his family.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer says Escobar-Orellana had been living under the name Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez and had twice been deported from the U.S., in 2010 and 2011. He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in 2010.

Escobar-Orellana is originally from Guatemala and is being held on a federal immigration detainer.

An arraignment for Escobar-Orellana has been scheduled for August 30th.