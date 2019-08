Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Des Moines Lincoln star Will McElvain, a redshirt freshman, is in the running to start at quarterback for the UNI Panthers.

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley has yet to reveal QB1, but it appears to be a two-man race between McElvain and Jacob Keller.

UNI opens the season at Iowa State, August 31st.

Video from Mark Woodley in Cedar Falls.