Des Moines, IOWA -- Clarksville native, Maddie Poppe won American Idol more than a year ago and life hasn't slowed down yet. But that doesn't keep her away from Iowa.

Poppe performs Thursday night at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. The concert starts at 8:00 p.m.

The Clarksville native is promoting her new single and is now working on a new album.

She took a break before her sound check to talk with our Ed Wilson and the new album, the next album, and returning home.