× Attorneys for Cristhian Rivera Ask Again for Police Confession Be Suppressed

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Attorneys for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts say he wasn’t properly read his Miranda rights and want his confession to be thrown out.

Cristhian Rivera, a 25-year-old illegal immigrant who worked at a Poweshiek County dairy farm, is charged with First Degree Murder for the stabbing death of Tibbetts. Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, disappeared after going for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa on July 18th, 2018. Her body was found hidden in a cornfield on August 21st.

Police were led to her body by Rivera who admitted in a police interview that he was the one who placed it there. He told police he approached Tibbetts in his car as she was jogging and she threatened to call police. The next thing he remembered was taking her body out of his car and hiding it in the field.

Attorneys for Rivera say he was not properly advised of his rights before his interview with police and therefore the entire confession should not be allowed at trial.

Attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese argue in a Supplemental Motion to Suppress filed this week that Rivera was not advised of his full rights before the interview. They also argue that Rivera should have been read his rights in his native Spanish, not in English. Attorneys also say that Rivera admitted to being sleep-deprived before the interview and police shouldn’t have conducted the interview.

A hearing on the Motion to Suppress is scheduled for August 23rd in Woodbury County where the trial has been moved.

Rivera’s murder trial is scheduled to begin on November 12th, 2019.