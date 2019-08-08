Beattie’s Watermelon Stand Serving Refreshing Fair Treats for Over Four Decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Beattie’s Watermelon Stand has been at the Iowa State Fair for over four decades. With Iowa raised melons, Beattie’s is always packed full with people looking for a refreshing treat on hot summer fair days.

Co-owner Sherri Lynn Beattie says they don’t keep track of how many watermelons they sell from year to year, but says it’s typical for one of their workers to cut 200 watermelons in just one day.

Click on the video for more and to see how the popular food stand perfected their watermelon cutting.