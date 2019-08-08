× Bullock, Biden Making Campaign Stops on Opening Day of Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa – Thursday marks opening day for the 2019 Iowa State Fair and you can expect all the classics from food on a stick, to exhibits, rides, people watching, as well as a healthy dose of politics.

The fair is the perfect place to meet those trying to become president.

Montana Governor Steve Bullock and former Vice President Joe Biden will be the first ones to make stops at the best state fair in the nation. The Democrats are taking part in the Des Moines Register’s Soapbox later Thursday.

Bullock is scheduled to speak at 12:45 p.m. and Biden will speak after him at 1:00 p.m.

Beto O’Rourke has canceled his Friday Soapbox appearance along with other Iowa campaign events. He’s shifting his focus toward helping his hometown of El Paso, Texas in the wake of the deadly mass shooting there over the weekend.

Fairgoers will also get the chance to participate in our Cast Your Kernel poll to choose which candidate you’re supporting in the 2020 presidential election. Stop by the Channel 13 booth at the Administration Building to make your pick!