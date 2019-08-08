× Field of Dreams Site to Host White Sox vs. Yankees Game in 2020

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s Field of Dreams movie site will play host to a major-league game next summer. It will be the first-ever MLB game played in the state.

The Chicago White Sox announced Thursday morning they will play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams site on August 13, 2020.

According to MLB.com writer Anthony Castrovince, the game won’t be played on the original iconic baseball diamond constructed for ‘Field of Dreams’ movie released in 1989. Instead, MLB is building a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark in the corn on the farm site where the movie was filmed.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox at 6:00 p.m.