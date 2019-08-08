× New Jethro’s BBQ Opening on South Side at Former Orlondo’s Site

DES MOINES, Iowa — A familiar restaurant chain in Des Moines is moving into the site of an old hangout for cyclists on the south side.

Jethro’s BBQ is opening its 8th location where Orlondo’s once was, on Park Avenue.

Owner Pat Renda decided to call it quits in July after 40 years in business to slow down, though he is still offering his dressings and salads in area stores.

Jethro’s is bringing a theme to the new place, “Jethro’s BBQ n’ Bigfoot.”

Owner Bruce Gerleman hopes to open by March 1st.