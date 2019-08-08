× State Fair Butter Cow Tribute to Iowa Public Television 50th Anniversary

DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa State Fair 2019 has opened with the famous butter cow. This year a salute to 50 years of Iowa Public Television. Butter sculptor Sarah Pratt has created Big Bird, Oscar, and the Cookie Monster from butter.

“The butter cow was amazing, and Sarah Pratt is absolutely amazing, said Molly Phillips, Executive Director, and General Manager of Iowa Public Television. “She jumped in and Sesame Street is also celebrating their 50th anniversary.”

Phillips said it all started under the leadership of Governor Robert D. Ray.

“We pride ourselves on being state-wide, not just in the Golden Circle, but getting out and about,” said Phillips. Our education team goes out and about all over, this year we’re going to concentrate in SW Iowa.”

Phillips also credits the station’s longevity to it’s Friends of IPTV Group.

“We have a fabulous foundation nearly 55 thousand households just in Iowa are friends members, we couldn’t do without them,” said Phillips. “We pride ourselves in keeping up with the times becoming more digital, becoming more nimble, really telling the stories of Iowans.”

The broadcasting model is changing as more consumers get their information from places other than over-the-air.

“There will be more digital, there will be more,hopefully we’ll be on YouTube TV at some point,” said Phillips. “There’s all kinds of apps that we need to be on,and that’s what we’re working towards.”