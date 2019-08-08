× Vacant Drake Neighborhood Home Damaged in Early Morning Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out early Thursday morning to put out a blaze in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood.

The call came in just after 5:00 a.m. about a fire at a vacant home in the 1500 block of 32nd Street. When fire crews arrived, they found flames coming from the first and second floors.

Lt. Rick Thomas, the public information officer for the Des Moines Fire Department, says a burned-out staircase in the home meant firefighters had to attack the flames on the upper levels from the exterior, using ladders.

The main fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes but crews remained on the scene for a few hours to keep hot spots from flaring up.

No injuries were reported but Lt. Thomas says an additional truck crew was called in to give relief to fatigued firefighters.

The fire caused significant damage to the interior of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.