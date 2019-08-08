× West Des Moines Police Seeking Two Men and a Woman in a Wig in Theft Investigation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are looking for three suspects accused of using stolen credit cards across the metro, including one suspect who is disguising herself with wigs.

Police say 30-year-old Amanda Breckenridge, 32-year-old Francisco Camacho and an unidentified third suspect are responsible for numerous burglaries. The trio is allegedly using credit cards stolen in those burglaries. Police say Breckenridge is wearing various wigs in an attempt to conceal her identity.

If you have any information about their whereabouts you’re asked to call Polk County Crimestoppers at (515) 223-1400.