Woman Killed in Nevada Mobile Home Fire Identified

NEVADA, Iowa — The woman killed in a fire in a mobile fire in Nevada on Tuesday has been identified as Katelyne Pratt.

Firefighters were called to her home just after 3:00 am after neighbors saw it engulfed in flames. Pratt’s dog was killed in the fire, too.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Witnesses told authorities that Pratt had a small bonfire burning earlier the evening. They reported hearing a loud pop before seeing the flames.