Woman Killed in Nevada Mobile Home Fire Identified

Posted 6:42 pm, August 8, 2019

Fatal fire at Nevada mobile home court on Aug. 6, 2019. (WHO-HD)

NEVADA, Iowa  —  The woman killed in a fire in a mobile fire in Nevada on Tuesday has been identified as Katelyne Pratt.

Firefighters were called to her home just after 3:00 am after neighbors saw it engulfed in flames.  Pratt’s dog was killed in the fire, too.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  Witnesses told authorities that Pratt had a small bonfire burning earlier the evening.  They reported hearing a loud pop before seeing the flames.

