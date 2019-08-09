17 Presidential Candidates Talking ‘Gun Safety’ in Des Moines Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Seventeen presidential candidates are scheduled to talk gun safety in downtown Des Moines on Saturday.
The event was organized by Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. The groups are advocating for gun regulation after previous mass shootings throughout the country.
The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Iowa Events Center. At the forum, the 2020 presidential candidates will talk about their plans to address gun violence. The following candidates are slated to speak at the following times.
- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, at 8:05 a.m.
- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock at 8:35 a.m.
- U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, at 9 a.m.
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 9:25 a.m.
- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, at 9:50 a.m.
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper at 10:15 a.m.
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro at 11:05 a.m.
- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, at 11:30 a.m.
- Former New York City Mayor and Everytown founder Michael Bloomberg at noon
- Former Vice President Joe Biden at 12:20 p.m.
- Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, via video message at 12:50 p.m.
- U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, at 12:55 p.m.
- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, at 1:50 p.m.
- U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, at 2:15 p.m.
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at 2:35 p.m.
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at 3 p.m.
- U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, at 3:25 p.m.
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3:50 p.m.