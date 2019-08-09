Biden Talks Gun Control, Immigration at Town Hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Presidential candidate Joe Biden took a break from touring the Iowa State Fair to speak at the Asian and Latino Coalition town hall Thursday evening.

The former vice president took aim at President Trump for the Mississippi ICE raids, as well as his rhetoric around immigration. Biden defended the Latino community and said that immigrants are the backbone of America.

"The reason we are the nation we are is because of immigrants," he said. "What does it matter what continent their family comes from?"

Biden called the ICE raids "simply wrong," and said the country needs to stop tearing apart families.

"What are we doing? What are we doing? There are U.S. born children wondering if they’ll ever see their parents again," he said.

He spoke to a crowd of about 100 people about a variety of topics, but immigration was a big part of the conversation. Biden suggested that Trump's past language about the "invasion" of immigrants inspired the El Paso shooter.

"A president’s words matter and they matter a great deal," he said. "In both clear language and in code this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation."

A woman in the audience asked Biden about what he will do about gun violence. He didn't go into details of policy ideas but said change will happen.

"The fact of the matter is that your generation understands better than anybody and that's why it's gonna change, it's gonna change," Biden said. "You're the best-educated, the most open, the most inclusive generation in American history, and you've decided no more. I promise you, I promise you it's gonna change."