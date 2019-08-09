× Central Iowa Animal Rescue Organization Frustrated Over Extension of Quarantine

DE SOTO, Iowa — One of central Iowa’s animal rescue organizations is dealing with an ongoing issue with the Department of Agriculture over a quarantine on some of their dogs.

The director of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in De Soto is fed up with the department’s decisions and speaking out.

In a live Facebook video Thursday, Amy Heinz shared her frustrations.

“I’ve had enough of watching these guys living in cages. I’ve had enough and I think all of Iowa should say ‘enough.’ Enough is enough is enough. I have done my very best to be cooperative and to maintain myself and be professional and keep a smile on my face through all of this but I have had it, these dogs deserve better than this…” said Heinz.

She’s talking about dogs that have been quarantined for over three months because one of them was exposed to canine brucellosis at a puppy mill in Marion County. Because the other animals were in contact with the dog, they’re locked up too.

Thursday, the Department of Agriculture ordered another month of confinement.

Heinz says none of the dogs have ever had a positive confirmed test for canine brucellosis and the latest round of tests on the dog from the puppy mill were inconclusive. She says the test for the illness is 40 to 60-percent inaccurate and is frustrated the Department of Agriculture continues to keep the dogs in quarantine.

Heinz claims she was told canine brucellosis would “rear its ugly head” in 12 weeks but the dogs have already been in quarantine for more than 13 weeks with no sign of the illness and she doesn’t understand why the Department of Agriculture called for another 30 days of the quarantine.