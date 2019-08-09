DISH subscribers, your service on this station could be interrupted. Click here for full details and to take action.

Deep Fried Fun Foods at the Iowa State Fair

Posted 1:01 pm, August 9, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa  --  Channel 13's Maria Lisignoli tries some wacky foods at the Iowa State Fair including the new Colossus burger at the Bird's Nest. The $25 burger has three cheeseburgers, three sausage patties with pepper jack cheese, 10 oz. of Mac and Cheese and six strips of bacon. You can also find pickle beer and duck bacon wontons at The Bird's Nest.

