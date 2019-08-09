Deep Fried Fun Foods at the Iowa State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Channel 13's Maria Lisignoli tries some wacky foods at the Iowa State Fair including the new Colossus burger at the Bird's Nest. The $25 burger has three cheeseburgers, three sausage patties with pepper jack cheese, 10 oz. of Mac and Cheese and six strips of bacon. You can also find pickle beer and duck bacon wontons at The Bird's Nest.