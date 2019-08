Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY -- The Hawkeyes held their football media day on Friday, coming off a 9-4 season in which they won a bowl game for the second-straight year.

Among the topics covered, the Hawkeyes discuss season expectations, how the defense is coming along and the next in line at the beloved tight end position.

Iowa opens its season August 31st at home against Miami of Ohio, kickoff at 6:30 p.m.