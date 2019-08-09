× Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital After Crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Des Moines Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 1800 block of Hickman Road right next to Broadlawns Medical Center just before 1 p.m.

Police said the 60-year-old motorcyclist was headed westbound on Hickman Road when a pickup truck driven by a 55-year-old man turned turned left into Broadlawns and into the path of the motorcyclist.

The biker had injuries to his head and legs. He was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the truck.