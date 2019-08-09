× Missing Missouri Kids Found Safe in Des Moines; Mom’s Body Was Found Along Highway in July

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three children who were reported missing from Missouri after their mother’s body was found next to a highway have been located in Des Moines and are safe.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department confirms 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 20-month-old Saidah Noor, and 7-month-old Intisar Mahamed were found safe in Des Moines Thursday night. They were located at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Creston Avenue.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body believed to be that of the children’s mother Jessica McCormack, was found July 29th on a hillside along Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue in Missouri. She had not been seen since mid-July but had not been reported missing. Investigators are still awaiting a positive identification but have strong evidence that leads them to believe the body is hers.

McCormack’s three children had been considered missing and possibly endangered.

More information on how the children were located and why they were in Des Moines is expected to be released later Friday by the Des Moines Police Department.