20 Arrested in Drug Bust Spanning Three Iowa Counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office said 20 people are in jail after a series of drug busts in three Iowa counties over the last month.

The sheriff's office said in a press released that deputies executed 12 search warrants in Guthrie, Carroll and Audubon counties between July 10 and August 1. Those search warrants turned up methamphetamine, ecstasy, prescription pills and marijuana. It resulted in a total of 100 criminal charges against the 20 suspects, and 32 of those charges are felonies. Police also seized three firearms and $2,078 in suspected drug money.

Thirteen individuals are charged with crimes where they are alleged to have possessed controlled substances with intent to deliver or are alleged to have delivered controlled substances. Facing those charges are: David Elliott, Laura Smith, Gabriella Madison, Charles Bradshaw Jr., Shawn Lyons, Sherri Lyons, Doug Esslinger, Kevin Moore, Juvenile Male, Conner Weatherly, Jeremy Evans, Jeff Herron and Brandon Niedowicz.

Police said they also removed five children from homes where those alleged crimes occurred. Doug Esslinger, Kelsey Stringer, Brandon Niedowicz, Rodney Blackmon and Shawn Gifford all face a total of 14 counts of child endangerment.

Four individuals were located during the search warrants with active arrest warrants: Charles Bradshaw Jr., Brandon Potter, David Elliott and Shawn Gifford. Authorities said that due to the search warrants, their arrest warrants will be satisfied.

The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office said the cases remain under investigation and additional charges may be pending and additional people arrested.