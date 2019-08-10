× Man in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in downtown Des Moines.

The crash happened at 2nd Avenue and Crocker Street near Wells Fargo Arena at 1:03 a.m. Saturday. Des Moines police said a northbound motorcyclist lost control, struck the west curb and crashed. There were no other vehicles involved.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 21-year-old Adel man, sustained serious head injuries. He was taken to MercyOne in critical condition. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police believe excessive speed and failure to maintain control significantly contributed to the crash.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating.