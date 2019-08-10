Winterset Comes Together in Fundraiser for Murdered Mother’s Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa -- In May, Roseanna Otto, a 23-year-old Winterset mother of three, was shot and killed inside her home. Her children were still inside at the time.

Police charged her ex-boyfriend, Jerome Moyer, with the crime. Now, the three children are going to grow up without a mother, but they won't be doing it alone.

On Saturday, the family planned a fundraiser for the children in Winterset. It included a silent auction and a cornhole tournament. All the money raised is going into a bank account that's been set up for the kids.

"It means so much to have the community's support. There's so many people. Friends, family, people we don't even know who have sent us a message or donated their money, donated their time, donated an item. We have over 130 items here tonight, so just the amount of support from the community has been amazing," said Roseanna's sister, Lilly Steil.

The Winterset Middle School was decked out in purple, the color for the fight against domestic violence. It's a fight that Steil says she will be taking part in for the rest of her life.

"It's really one of my goals now to help and get stricter domestic violence laws in Iowa. I'd hate to see another person go through what we went through," she said.

Steil says while her sister is gone, she sees Roseanna in her young nieces.

"Her legacy is living on through her three little girls. I see her so much in them. Each one has characteristics of her that's different and it's just amazing to see how much they look and act like her already. I just can't wait to watch her grow inside of them," said Steil.

Steil says she expected 300 to 350 people to come to the fundraiser.