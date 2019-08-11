FACEOFF: Cyclone Basketball Overseas, ISU Selling Out, Hawkeyes Have a Punter, Knoxville Nationals

Posted 11:33 pm, August 11, 2019, by

Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week in sports.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.