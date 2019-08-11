× Man Arrested for Crash that Killed a Des Moines Motorcyclist

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in a motorcycle versus truck accident that left a motorcyclist dead back in July.

Samuel Canfield, 23, had already been charged with failure to yield at an intersection resulting in death after the crash that killed 52-year-old Timothy Gruis on July 27.

Now, Canfield faces an additional charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police said Canfield took off from the scene at SW 11th Street and Amos Avenue after the crash happened and drove to his home just a few blocks away. Canfield told police he was afraid he was going to be assaulted by witnesses there. He went back to the scene when police arrived.

Police said Canfield stopped at the stop sign at that intersection, then pulled into the path of Gruis’ motorcycle, causing the bike to slam into the side of the truck. Gruis was taken to the hospital where he later died. Canfield was booked and then released from the Polk County Jail.