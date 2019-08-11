× Urbandale Man Admits to Sexually Abusing Two Girls

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police have arrested a man they said admitted to abusing two girls under the age of 12 for nearly ten years.

Andrew Hight, 33, was booked into the Polk County Jail Saturday afternoon. He faces four counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of third-degree sex abuse.

Court records said Hight admitted to abusing the two girls multiple times from September of 2009 to August of 2019.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.