Woman Recovering After Hit and Run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a hit and run that happened early Sunday morning. Luckily, the victim survived.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Pirie was getting ready to take an Uber home from AJ's Bar on East Court Avenue Sunday around 2 a.m. She needed to grab something from her car parked to the east. She said she was waiting to open her door after a car passed her, but all of a sudden, the car swerved and smashed her into her own car. Pirie said when she gathered herself, witnesses told her the red sedan that hit her sped off. With a large gash in her head and a broken finger, Pirie was taken to the hospital.

“I'm very blessed because the only thing I have is my face, my hand, my finger being broke, scratches and bruises everywhere. I could have broken my legs. I could have broke my arm. I could have had internal bleeding, so I'm very blessed; blessed as you can be to get hit by a car, I guess,” said Pirie.

Pirie needs to have plastic surgery to repair her face on Monday.

Meanwhile, the force of the impact ripped the mirror off the suspect's car. Police said the mirror will allow them to identify the make and model of the suspect's car.